Running with a football along the Great Wall of China? Well, Russell Wilson can cross that one off his bucket list.

As part of his week in Beijing and Shanghai, Wilson made a series of promotional visits for Nike and Alibaba. Among the highlights was leading a pack of Chinese fans decked out in No. 3 Seahawks shirts for a run on the wall.

According to a release from NFL China, Wilson was the first pro football player to conduct a clinic at the Great Wall. For a rundown of Wilson's visit to China, check out his page on TraceMe.com.



On top of the world! #GreatWallOfChina Thanks @Nike A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:15am PDT