Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show has become one of the more impressive feats in modern music. For Super Bowl LII, Justin Timberlake will get a rare second go-around, which will give him a chance, at age 37, to maybe make up for what happened at age 23.

At Super Bowl Radio Row this year, ThePostGame asked some guests for their dream Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. Russell Wilson gave a smart answer.

"I think watching Ciara one of these times would be cool," Wilson said, referencing his wife of a year and a half. "Hopefully I'm in the locker room while she's performing. I'd say Bruno Mars is pretty special too. Watching Bruno is pretty amazing."

Close call, but good move, Russell.

Wilson appeared on Radio Row on behalf of his partner Bose. The Seahawks quarterback says he is so into music, he even has headphones in while watching film.

