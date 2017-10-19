By: Jeff Eisenband
2h

Beyond his career as an NFL offensive lineman, Russell Okung is a bit of tech nerd, investing in multiple companies, owning two Amazon Alexas and befriending powerful entreprenuers. For the 30-year-old, who is in his first season with the Chargers this season after signing a four-year, $53 million contract, business opportunities are constantly on the horizon. At Hashtag Sports this summer, Okung discussed his favorite companies, his mentors and advice he gives to players interested in tech.

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.

Topics:

Business, Denver Broncos, entrepreneur, finance, Football, Hashtag Sports, investing, Los Angeles Chargers, NFL, Russell Okung, Seattle Seahawks, Tech

Story continues below