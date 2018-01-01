WWE superstar Roman Reigns says he doesn't discriminate when it comes to burger establishments.

"I like to take on all different types of cheeseburgers," Reigns told ThePostGame. "It's important that you give everybody an equal opportunity and go from there."

But Reigns is more particular when it comes to his condiments.

"A lot of ketchup," he said. "A little bit of mustard. Just a little bit. Not too much."

Check out the video above for more of Reigns' thoughts on cheeseburgers.

