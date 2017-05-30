Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is known as one of the best trash talkers in sports, but to one recent high school graduate in Virginia, he is the reason she got into and will be able to afford college.

Before her senior year, Hershai James met Sherman at an event for the foundation of his former Seattle teammate Michael Robinson. Sherman challenged her to raise her grade-point average to a 3.0, promising to pay her college tuition if she could, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

When she accomplished the goal, she made sure to hold him accountable.

Sherman, a Stanford alum, has always been an advocate for the education of underprivileged students. He has helped change James' life not only by offering to pay for her college education, but by motivating her to be able to pursue that education.

James plans to study business at Norfolk State. Check out the Richmond Times-Dispatch story for details.