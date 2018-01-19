Red Fisher, the iconic Montreal hockey writer, died Friday. He was 91. Tributes from the hockey media rolled in quickly:

Sad news. Red Fisher, the chroniquer and conscience of hockey, died today. He was 91. — Michael Farber (@MichaelFarber3) January 19, 2018

Still remember Red sitting in the press-box at the Heritage Classic in 2003 and passing around some scotch to other freezing scribes. Nobody broke more Canadiens stories than Red when you could actually get a "scoop." — Jim Matheson (@NHLbyMatty) January 19, 2018

Still remember first time I met Red in the Molson Centre press box. Was like meeting the Wayne Gretzky of hockey writing. I couldn’t believe he knew my name. Legend, curmudgeon, hilarious all in one as evidenced by the 99 Final story I told on my podcast. Please listen tomorrow https://t.co/ipQ6YvOv3W — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 19, 2018

One of my treasured moments was in 2005 when Red Fisher pulled me aside and told me he enjoyed my coverage of the NHL lockout. I was shocked he knew who I even was. My knees almost gave. His nod of approval meant so much to me. Absolute legend — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 19, 2018

Out of respect to the late Red Fisher, beat writers across NHL this weekend will refuse to talk to rookies. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) January 19, 2018

Sad news out of MTL. I don’t drink Chivas but I’ll raise one anyway to a smart, funny, cantankerous, true original. R.I.P. Red Fisher: https://t.co/26ScHCNKWS — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 19, 2018

I remember asking Red Fisher at the closing of the Montreal Forum what made it such a special place. “Nothing,” he said. “It’s just a building. What made it remarkable were the people in it.”

Red was one of those special people. He’ll be missed by all whose lives he touched. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) January 19, 2018

The best way for this young hockey broadcaster in the 1970s to know that I was doing things correctly was to hear that from Red Fisher. His death saddens all who knew him or read his work. — Dave Hodge (@davehodge20) January 19, 2018

In the foreword to Red Fisher’s “Hockey, Heroes and Me,” Ken Dryden wrote how — in (rare) rough stretches during the Habs dynasty — he’d sometimes sit awake through sleepless nights, pondering, “I wonder what Red thinks.” No greater sign of respect to a journalist. @NHLNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 19, 2018

I owe so much to Red Fisher. I do what I do basically because of him. Was truly an honour that I got to at least sit in the press box at the same time as him. I'm incredibly saddened by this news. Rest in peace, Red. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) January 19, 2018

My Red Fisher moment: When we first met at the Montreal Forum in the early 90’s, he walked up to me and said, “Hey Gino, Jean Beliveau wanted me to pass on a message to you...” the rest didn’t matter. The fact they both knew I even existed is a moment I’ll never forget. — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 19, 2018

So sad to hear of passing of Red Fisher, an absolute legend in our industry. Glad we got to name one of our top honours @ThePHWA after Red. In typical Red fashion, took a while to convince him to lend his name to jt. He relented. "Ah, whatever, I don't give a shit." He was proud. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 19, 2018

Red Fisher wasn't afraid to give his opinion, but he was always fair. A true legend. — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 19, 2018

I met Red Fisher on April 18, 2011, in the Bell Centre press gondola. Game 3, Habs-Bruins. I was in awe. When I first arranged my bookshelf for those @MLBNetwork live shots, I put his book in a hallowed place. An icon. @NHLNetwork @NHL https://t.co/L1Atx6PKPx — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 19, 2018

I'm joining the hundreds of voices expressing their sorrow at today's loss of sportswriting legend Red Fisher. He was a friend and a mentor, a man who said, "I'll keep doing it until I get it right." Red, rest in peace, knowing you got it right from your first day on the job — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) January 19, 2018

The dean of hockey writers. Rest well, Rouge. https://t.co/4TY7bDR54B — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) January 19, 2018

Back in '85 I was assigned the task of 3-stars at a Philly-Quebec playoff game. Very nervous. In hospitality room, Red Fisher told me I got 2 of them right. What a relief. RIP Red, one of the alltime greats. — Mark Whicker (@MWhicker03LANG) January 19, 2018

One of earliest members of the PHWA, Red Fisher, has died. No one was more entertaining to chat hockey et al before games in Montreal. He was also the last, angry man of Quebec. Which endeared him to Philly writers. — Tim Panaccio (@tpanotchUFA) January 19, 2018

A table in Bell Centre media dining room was known as Red Fisher's table. No one sat there until Red invited you. When he did it was sign of respect. Never forget the day I got the invite. Thanks, Red, for allowing me to sit + chat all those times with the legend you were. RIP. — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) January 19, 2018

RIP to Red Fisher, an icon to anyone covering hockey. Interviewed rookie Mat Barzal for the pod today; felt sacrilegious. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) January 19, 2018

There aren't many people that you can say without argument were the best at their job. Red Fisher is the greatest hockey writer of all time. Pointe finale.https://t.co/2rIuqu0UXy — Annakin Slayd (@AnnakinSlayd) January 19, 2018

The first time he cited my work by name in the Red Line was a major "I finally made it" moment of my career. https://t.co/tcs1gdof1l — Victor Chi (@VictorChi) January 19, 2018

It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of the legendary Red Fisher, who covered the Canadiens in seven separate decades from 1955 through 2012.



Our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/5aKsvylH7s — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 19, 2018