Cristiano Ronaldo may have tossed himself out of town, but Real Madrid is recycling other resources.

On Monday in New York City, ahead of the club's International Champions Cup match against AS Roma, Real Madrid unveiled its third kit. The pink jersey may look similar to Real Madrid's other two tops kids, but the material is different. As part of a partnership between Adidas and Parley for the Oceans, the Real Madrid third kit is made of recycled plastic.

Real Madrid will debut the jerseys -- colored like various shades of coral -- for its Tuesday night International Champions Cup match versus AS Roma at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Garteth Bale, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Nacho all appeared on stage to debut the kits with Parlay for the Oceans founder Cyrill Gutsch.

Also at the event, EA Sports announced Alex Hunter, who stars in FIFA Soccer's "The Journey" feature, has transferred to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid opens its 2018-19 La Liga season on Aug. 19 at home vs. Getafe.

