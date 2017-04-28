Ravens icon Ray Lewis is looking to score a million-dollar profit on his Maryland home.
Lewis has listed his seven-bedroom mansion at $2,950,000, after paying $1,950,000 for it in 2003, according to Realtor.com.
Located in Reisterstown, a suburb northwest of Baltimore, the house sits on a 28-acre lot and features a gym and sauna.
