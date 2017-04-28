MRIS Ray Lewis' House
By: ThePostGame Staff
1d

Ravens icon Ray Lewis is looking to score a million-dollar profit on his Maryland home.

Lewis has listed his seven-bedroom mansion at $2,950,000, after paying $1,950,000 for it in 2003, according to Realtor.com.

Located in Reisterstown, a suburb northwest of Baltimore, the house sits on a 28-acre lot and features a gym and sauna.

Street View

The house measures 6,592 square feet.

Aerial View

The Baltimore Sun reports that "Lewis will retain a residence in Baltimore."

Living Room

The house was built in 1981.

Family Room

The listing says there will be no open house. You'll need to request a private showing with the agent.

Game Balls Galore

That's why Lewis earned 13 Pro Bowl selections.

More Memorabilia

Take note of the Sammy Sosa and Marshall Faulk jerseys.

Theater

Wonder if Ray invited teammates to break down film on the big screen while sitting in the comfy seats.

Sauna

Complete with sound system.

Gym

Monogrammed door might be the most distinctive feature of this house.

Hot Tub

With a gym like that, you're going to need a good soak.

Closet

There are walk-in closets, and then there are rooms that function as a closet.

Bedroom

Check out the regal touch with the step up to the bed.

Kid's Bedroom

Even some grownups would go for this decor if they could get away with it.

Shower

Vertical and horizontal nozzles.

Topics:

Baltimore Ravens, Football, Miami Hurricanes, NFL, Ray Lewis, Real Estate