Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy who died Wednesday, was a big fan of Illinois football. Hefner was in the Fighting Illini's class of 1949, and he hosted a party for his alma mater's team at the mansion in advance of the 1984 Rose Bowl. (Alas, they got blown out by UCLA.) Season previews for football were a fixture in the magazine, and its preseason All-America team was often cited in media coverage.

But ultimately Playboy made its biggest impact for featuring sexy women in the nude, and this included several athletes such as volleyball star Gabrielle Reece, Olympic skating champion Katarina Watt and record-setting swimmer Amanda Beard. (The magazine also did shoots with many women from pro wrestling -- Torrie Wilson, Sable, Chyna, Maria Kanellis, etc. -- but for the purposes of this list they are not included below.)

Here are seven athletes who graced the cover of Playboy: