For the most part, I remain an objective journalist. But I have to break from that right now.

This thing is terrifying.

The Philadelphia Flyers introduced a new mascot Monday, "Gritty," a ... well ... I don't know what sort of creature he is.

This is the description from the Flyers' website:

His father was a "bully," so naturally he has some of those tendencies - talented but feisty, a fierce competitor, known for his agility given his size. He's loyal but mischievous; the ultimate Flyers fan who loves the orange and black, but is unwelcoming to anyone who opposes his team. Legend has it he earned the name "Gritty" for possessing an attitude so similar to the team he follows.

He claims that he's been around for a lot longer than we know it, and recent construction at the Wells Fargo Center disturbed his secret hideout forcing him to show his face publicly for the first time. He has some oddities that are both humorous and strange. A number of times he's been caught eating snow straight from the Zamboni machine, and unbeknown to most, his love of hot dogs has been inflating the Flyers Dollar Dog Night consumption totals for years.

That being said, there's no denying that he's one of our own.

Join us in welcoming the newest member of the #Flyers Family, @GrittyNHL!!

I totally get the "bully" and "gritty" persona. That works for hockey fans, especially in Philadelphia with the whole "Broad Street Bullies" thing.

But what I don't get is why Gritty looks like a living nightmare. His eyes are going all over the place (how many concussions has this guy had) and his expression is ghostly. Aren't mascots supposed to be attractive to children? I don't see how kids are going to be enthused by this thing. And if I'm a Philadelphia parent, I'm making my kid keep his or her distance.

This Philly Phanatic is lovable and cute. This is just an ill-conceived knockoff. How does this thing get approved? It looks deranged monster.

But Philly fans also throw snowballs at Santa Claus (in case you've never heard). So, maybe they like this thing. I don't know. I'm scarred for the rest of my Monday and maybe the NHL season.

