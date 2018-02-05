Derek Barnett, the Eagles defensive end who recovered the ball after the strip sack of Tom Brady, has lots of tattoos for fans to see. But the one that means the most to him isn't usually visible. It is on his back and includes a tribute to his mom.

"I like that it's hidden," Barnett said shortly after the Eagles prevailed against New England in Super Bowl LII. "Nobody sees it. It's just for me."

