Phil Simms is on the move.
He is shifting from game analyst to studio commentator with CBS for the upcoming NFL season. And he is selling his seven-bedroom mansion in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, with an asking price of $8.25 million, according to Realtor.com.
Simms, the MVP of Super Bowl XXI, was known as one of the first NFL quarterbacks to embrace weight training and often lifted with the Giants' offensive linemen. The gym in this house suggests that he is still quite devoted to pumping iron.
Street View
NJMLS
Aerial View
NJMLS
Stairs With Flair
NJMLS
Dining Room
NJMLS
Kitchen
NJMLS
Weight Room
NJMLS
Backyard
NJMLS
Lake
NJMLS