NJMLS Phil Simms' House
By: ThePostGame Staff
6h

Phil Simms is on the move.

He is shifting from game analyst to studio commentator with CBS for the upcoming NFL season. And he is selling his seven-bedroom mansion in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, with an asking price of $8.25 million, according to Realtor.com.

Simms, the MVP of Super Bowl XXI, was known as one of the first NFL quarterbacks to embrace weight training and often lifted with the Giants' offensive linemen. The gym in this house suggests that he is still quite devoted to pumping iron.

Street View

NJMLS Phil Simms' House

The house was built in 2002.

Aerial View

NJMLS Phil Simms' House

No nosy neighbors in sight.

Stairs With Flair

NJMLS Phil Simms' House

The double wings are impressive enough, but check out the art collection along the walls.

Dining Room

NJMLS Phil Simms' House

Considering the pattern of the rug and the landscapes in the painting, it would be tempting to eat a meal in here while wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

Kitchen

NJMLS Phil Simms' House

This must be where Phil brews his tea.

Weight Room

NJMLS Phil Simms' House

Muhammad Ali is always a good choice for inspiration.

Backyard

NJMLS Phil Simms' House

Lots of room to send receivers out on a fly route.

Lake

NJMLS Phil Simms' House

Enjoy the ducks.

