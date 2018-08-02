The performance dress shirt company Mizzen+Main has taken the golf world by storm this year thanks to Phil Mickelson. During a practice round at The Masters and in actual competition at The Players Championship, Mickelson has donned long sleeves.

Mickelson and Mizzen+Main took this look to a new level Thursday, releasing a commercial on the morning of the Bridgestone Invitational's first round. In the ad, Mickelson dances with some of the most peak Dad moves you will ever see.

At ThePostGame, we want to make sure you get what you need out of this landmark moment in golf history: The GIFs. I started making a few:

Excuse me while I make GIFs from this Phil Mickelson @MizzenAndMain commercial. pic.twitter.com/xkesXgPUOS — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 2, 2018

This will come in handy. pic.twitter.com/OzpAWHhr1I — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 2, 2018

HE DID THE WORM pic.twitter.com/QOrvA7GOEU — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 2, 2018

And some others added great ones:

Sneaking out early on a Friday pic.twitter.com/IyQPdqOjgD — Born Salty (@cjzero) August 2, 2018

Blocking the dress shirts on tour haters like pic.twitter.com/ApgUFa5cRL — Born Salty (@cjzero) August 2, 2018

This is all hilarious pic.twitter.com/XHP1q5UbzN — Born Salty (@cjzero) August 2, 2018

How many hours until Phil Mickelson tees off? Oh, that’s right. Just one. pic.twitter.com/dGt8MZr2w3 — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) August 2, 2018

Phil Mickelson dances like Elaine from Seinfeld. pic.twitter.com/kiQ7VuCxKq — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 2, 2018

Phil Mickelson turned pro in 1992. Most Americans didn't even have a personal computer then. Now, his dance moves are being shared around as video clips on loop. What a difference 26 years makes.

