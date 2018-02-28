With Jon Gruden having left the broadcast booth to become head coach of the Raiders, many have pegged Peyton Manning as the next color commentator on Monday Night Football.

"Monday Night Football is an iconic institution," Manning told ThePostGame before equivocating. "The best advice I got is: Don't rush into something. Take your time and think about things. I continue to listen and continue to think."

Since Manning retired in March 2016, rumors have swirled about his next step. Will he become a broadcaster, an NFL owner or a quarterback-turned-general manager like his former Broncos boss, John Elway?

"I don't know. A lot of people seem to know what I'm going to be doing," Manning deadpanned. "They haven't asked me yet, or I haven't been informed yet … I sort of find out from other people."

Manning, who spoke to ThePostGame while receiving the Lamar Hunt Award at the 101 Awards for his impact upon pro football, called himself a "fan" and an "ambassador" of the game and said he remains busy.

In the two years since he played in the NFL, the five-time NFL MVP has been active in philanthropy and an omnipresent face in entertainment. The NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (71,940) and passing touchdowns (539) has hosted the ESPYs, appeared on Modern Family and acted in countless commercials, including for Papa John's and Nationwide.

"I think it might be an insult to the word 'acting,'" he said. "It kind of keeps a connection with the fans. I've enjoyed that."

But it was his brother Eli who stole the show with his Super Bowl LII commercial. The Giants quarterback spoofed Dirty Dancing during a touchdown celebration. In the ad, which was voted one of the game's most popular commercials, he lifted Odell Beckham Jr. in the air like Patrick Swayze did with Jennifer Grey.

"I loved it. He went for it, man," Peyton said. "Eli's always been fearless … A lot of people wouldn't have the guts to do that."

