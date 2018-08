One of the coolest aspects at the U.S. Amateur Championship is how fans can get up close with the golfers, even walking with them on the fairway. That tradition continues this year when the tournament returns to Pebble Beach for the first time since 1999.

This will be Pebble Beach's fifth opportunity to host the U.S. Amateur. It was the site of Jack Nicklaus' notable win in 1961.

Check out the video above to see how Pebble Beach geared up to be host again in 2018.