The NFL is designed for parity, but the New England Patriots keep bucking the system.

Entering the 2019 season fresh off another Super Bowl win, New England seems set for another mini dynasty years after its first, thanks to an emphasis on finding personnel that fits best.

Check out the video above for a detailed look -- trades, draft picks and signings -- at how the Patriot Way continues to pay championship dividends.

