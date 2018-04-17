On Tuesday, after not playing at all in 2017, Nick Mangold officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 pro seasons. Mangold, 34, was twice named First-Team All-Pro and made seven Pro Bowls.

Mangold played his whole NFL career with the Jets after four years at Ohio State. Along the way, the center snapped the ball to a number of high-profile quarterbacks including Craig Krenzel, Troy Smith, Chad Pennington, Brett Favre, Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick. So ThePostGame had to ask, who was the best at taking a snap?

"Chad Pennington," Mangold says. "He was the ultimate professional. Mark [Sanchez], not so much. A lot of jokes to be had. I will say, in my time as a center, I could snap to anybody. It didn't matter who it was. That was the pride I took. If I was down there, you're getting the ball."

Mangold will sign a one-day contract with the Jets next week to retire as a member of Gang Green.

I DECLARE RETIREMENNNTTTTTTT!



I will be signing a one day deal with @nyjets next week so I can retire a Jet.



Thank you to all!



J! E! T! S! Jets! Jets! Jets! pic.twitter.com/f7j52ZdIy0 — Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) April 17, 2018

Pennington should be proud of his protégé.

"Fundamentals, the mental side of the game, knowing exactly where everyone was supposed to be, what his job was, what everybody else's job was," Mangold says of Pennington, who was in New York for Mangold's first two seasons. "Chad was one of the guys that talk me early on about learning the offense and how much it helps you."

Mangold spoke to ThePostGame on Super Bowl Radio Row in February, fresh off his victory in PepsiCo’s Game Day Grub Match. The competition required competitors -- football players -- to cook food using PepsiCo products. Mangold made Cool Ranch Doritos-crusted wings.

