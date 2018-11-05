It is cliché to say playing in the NFL is like going to battle. However, it's new to say playing in the NFL is like playing Battle Royale.

On Monday, the NFL and Fortnite announced a partnership that will bring NFL-themed outfits to the Fortnite Item Shop. The virtual merchandise -- jerseys of all 32 NFL teams and one "Fortnite Team" -- will be available for purchase starting Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. ET. Gamers can create up to eight outfit combinations that "can be swapped" using the 33 team options, numbers 0-99 and male and female figures. The addition will also feature football-themed emotes, harvesting tools, gliders and a referee outfit.

JUST IN: NFL strikes deal with @EpicGames. Starting Friday, gamers can go into Fortnite’s in-game store and outfit their character in any NFL jersey and add any number. pic.twitter.com/PaRWV6Pw7G — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 5, 2018

No promises on how well those NFL pads can withstand enemy fire at Tilted Towers or Lucky Landing.

Sports and Fortnite, which is developed by Epic Games, have had a hot and cold relationship since the video game's inception in 2017. While such athletes as soccer and football players have celebrated goals and touchdowns with Fortnite dances, other sports aren't drinking the slurp juice. Red Sox pitcher David Price said he'd stop playing Fortnite at the ballpark after missing a start due to carpal tunnel syndrome and certain NHL teams reportedly consider Fortnite a "major distraction" among players.

At least for the time being, the NFL is buying into the Fortnite craze. This is a prime way to connect with young fans. Michael Thomas may not be allowed to celebrate a touchdown with a cell phone, but Fortnite gamers will be able to down a chug jug in a No. 13 Saints jersey.

Ninja should be expected to represent his beloved Detroit Lions in Fortnite in the near future. The streaming star will broadcast Fortnite live on Twitch from Times Square from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET on New Year's Eve.

Also, it should be noted Fortnite will not provide gamers with three extra downs. You only have one life to live, so use it wisely.

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.