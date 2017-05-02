We're sure you've already gorged yourself on post-draft analysis, but is there a way to really tell which NFL teams are smarter at picking college players on a regular basis?

FiveThirtyEight considered this question a few years ago, and it concluded that no team can beat the draft. The Washington Post, using analytical tools from ProFootballReference.com, revisited the concept last month and specifically studied the previous 20 drafts. The results of the Post's study do show correlation between draft-day prowess and on-the-field success. The top five teams in draft value during this timeframe were the Steelers, Colts, Packers, Ravens and Patriots. Each team reached the Super Bowl multiple times, and Indianapolis is the only one that didn't win a second title.

The Post also identifies the best and worst pick for each franchise. For example, with the Chargers, it was LaDainian Tomlinson and Ryan Leaf. Here are the 12 franchises that fared best in this rating system, along with one notable pick from a later round who provided great value:

