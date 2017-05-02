Tom Pennington/Getty Images Tom Brady
By: ThePostGame Staff
4h

We're sure you've already gorged yourself on post-draft analysis, but is there a way to really tell which NFL teams are smarter at picking college players on a regular basis?

FiveThirtyEight considered this question a few years ago, and it concluded that no team can beat the draft. The Washington Post, using analytical tools from ProFootballReference.com, revisited the concept last month and specifically studied the previous 20 drafts. The results of the Post's study do show correlation between draft-day prowess and on-the-field success. The top five teams in draft value during this timeframe were the Steelers, Colts, Packers, Ravens and Patriots. Each team reached the Super Bowl multiple times, and Indianapolis is the only one that didn't win a second title.

The Post also identifies the best and worst pick for each franchise. For example, with the Chargers, it was LaDainian Tomlinson and Ryan Leaf. Here are the 12 franchises that fared best in this rating system, along with one notable pick from a later round who provided great value:

12. New Orleans Saints

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images Marques Colston

2006: Marques Colston, seventh round.

Related: Why Drew Brees Encourages Kids To Focus More On Tech, Less On Football

11. Cincinnati Bengals

George Gojkovich/Getty Images T.J. Houshmandzadeh

2001: T.J. Houshmandzadeh, seventh round.

Related: A.J. Green Shows Off His Juggling Skills

10. San Diego Chargers

Jeffrey Beall/wikimedia Mike Scifres

2003: Mike Scifres, fifth round.

Related: Would You Read It In A Stadium? Chargers Celebrate Seuss Day

9. New York Jets

Elsa/Getty Images Jason Ferguson

1997: Jason Ferguson, seventh round.

Related: Why Are They Called Jets? Or Ravens? Or Steelers?

8. Philadelphia Eagles

Andy Lyons/Getty Images Kurt Coleman

2010: Kurt Coleman, seventh round.

Related: Training With Kurt Coleman: 'You Gotta Enjoy The Grind'

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Getty Images Rashad Jennings

2009: Rashad Jennings, seventh round.

Related: Jaguars OT Kelvin Beachum Helps Parents Renovate House On HGTV's 'Fixer Upper'

6. Carolina Panthers

David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/MCT via Getty Images Captain Munnerlyn

2009: Captain Munnerlyn, seventh round.

Related: Cam Newton Conducts 'Selfie Interview'

5. New England Patriots

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Tom Brady

2000: Tom Brady, sixth round.

Related: How A Dishwasher Called 'The Beav' Connected Tom Brady And Jim Harbaugh

4. Baltimore Ravens

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images Adalius Thomas

2000: Adalius Thomas, sixth round.

Related: How Baltimore Ravens Drafted Joe Flacco Rather Than Trading Up For Matt Ryan

3. Green Bay Packers

Tom Lynn /Getty Images Donald Driver

1999: Donald Driver, seventh round.

Related: When Packers Considered Putting Dome On Lambeau

2. Indianapolis Colts

Michael Hickey-USA TODAY Sports Pierre Garcon

2008: Pierre Garcon, sixth round.

Related: Bill Polian Explains Marshall Faulk Deal, Drafting James Over Ricky Williams

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Antonio Brown

2010: Antonio Brown, sixth round.

Related: In The Gym With Antonio Brown

For complete rankings, go to WashingtonPost.com.

Topics:

Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Football, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, NFL, NFL Draft, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Diego Chargers