Here's a different twist on celebrating Mother's Day in the sports world.

Meet these female athletes who competed at an elite level -- and then had kids who did likewise.

Sometimes it happened to be in the same sport such as the case of Pamela McGee, who has a son and daughter playing pro basketball. Sometimes you have a synchronized swimmer who gives birth to a boy who ends up in Major League Baseball:

Pamela McGee, JaVale McGee via twitter Pamela was a two-time NCAA basketball champion at USC and won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. She played professionally overseas and the WNBA. JaVale, a first-round pick of the Wizards in 2008, is a backup center for the Warriors.

Pamela McGee, Imani Boyette via twitter Pamela has the unique distinction of having a son in the NBA and a daughter in the WNBA. Imani was a first-round pick of the Chicago Sky in 2016 and made the WNBA's all-rookie team.

AnnMaria De Mars, Ronda Rousey Paul Archuleta/GC Images / Instagram In 1984, AnnMaria became the first American to win a gold medal at the world judo championships. Ronda was the first American woman to earn a judo medal at the Olympics as she took bronze medal in 2008 Olympics. She went on to become a UFC champion and was the promotion's biggest draw before losing the title to Holly Holm in November 2015.

Joy Holmes Harris, Gary Harris via YouTube Joy led Purdue to a Big Ten championship and was conference MVP as a senior. She played professionally in the ABL and WNBA. Gary was Mr. Basketball for Indiana in 2012, then went to Michigan State. He was the Big Ten freshman of the year, and as a sophomore, he was voted first team all conference. The Bulls drafted him in the first round in 2014 and immediately traded him to Denver.

Tracie Ruiz Conforto, Michael Conforto via ebay Tracie won two gold medals in synchronized swimming at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Michael, a Mets outfielder, is in his third MLB season.

Cathy Menges, Mariel Zagunis Harry How/Getty Images Cathy Menges represented the United States as a rower at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. She married another rower, Robert Zagunis. Their daughter, Mariel Zagunis (pictured here), won Olympic gold medals in sabre fencing in 2004 and 2008. At the 2012 Olympics in London, Mariel was the U.S. flag bearer for the opening ceremony.

Tauna Vandeweghe, Coco Vandeweghe Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Women's Sports Foundation Tauna, who is also sister of former NBA star Kiki Vandeweghe, was a swimmer and volleyball player at UCLA. She swam for the U.S. at the 1976 Olympics in the backstroke. Then she was an alternate on the volleyball team at the 1984 Olympics. Coco, a tennis player, has been on the WTA tour since 2007. She just reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January before losing to Venus Williams.