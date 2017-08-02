Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts has partnered with New Era, the official cap of Major League Baseball, to unveil a limited-edition collection that he designed.

The hats are available at Boston-area Lids stores, Lids.com and MLBShop.com. The designs include Betts' personal flair and style, as hats consistently appear in his off-field wardrobe.

All hats feature Betts' No. 50 on the side, and the three stars from his home state's flag (Tennessee) are also included in the zero. Many of the hats feature old-school Boston logos to create a nice throwback feel as well.

He also managed to incorporate his love for bowling in some of the hats, and New Era will be donating a portion of those sales back to two of the local charities that Betts works with (Pitching in For Kids and One Mission).

Through a sweepstakes on Lids' Facebook page, two fans will win a chance to participate in Betts' bowling charity event August 17. Winners will also get gift bags, a customized bowling shirt and VIP treatment at the event.



.@NewEraCap announces new line of hats w/ @mookiebetts and 2 of the caps have a bowling theme! Each has No. 50 with Tennessee flag-design 0. pic.twitter.com/Y9ryQ13gz2 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 2, 2017

Boston fans, go to @lids Facebook page to check out my @NewEraCap designs & enter to bowl in my charity tournament on 8/17! pic.twitter.com/LQ776L0HCB — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) August 2, 2017