Although MLB Network host Heidi Watney is a one of the most recognizable faces in baseball coverage, it turns out her family's sport isn't America's Pastime. It's actually golf.

Watney's father, Mike, coached the Fresno State men's golf team for 35 years before retiring after the 2013 season. With the Bulldogs, Mike coached an assortment of future PGA golfers, the most notable being his nephew and Heidi's cousin, Nick Watney. Heidi says she grew up with Nick, making him more like a brother than a cousin, but the five-time PGA Tour winner has never given Heidi a lesson.

Heidi's older sister, Kelly, is the head women's volleyball coach at Fresno Pacific University.

Watney spoke to ThePostGame at All-Star Game FanFest in Miami Beach two weeks ago, just after interviewing Bryce Harper on a panel with Under Armour. Harper launched his Harper 2 cleat that week.

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.