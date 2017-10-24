As part of the franchise's 50th anniversary celebration, the Milwaukee Bucks will play one game this season in their old home, the arena formerly known as The MECCA.

The game against Boston on October 26 will feature a replica of the old MECCA floor with its unique design of shapes and colors.

This nostaglic promotion reminds us of the time we interviewed Marques and Kris Johnson for our series of father-son profiles a few years ago. Kris said the Milwaukee days were his earliest basketball memories with his dad. Marques was an NBA All-Star five times during his seven seasons with the Bucks.

"Dribbling the ball too much on the sideline and Don Nelson kind of giving me a glare," Kris said.

The Bucks played on the distinctive floor at the MECCA from 1977 until the team moved to Bradley Center in 1988. The new team's new arena, Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, should be ready for the start of the 2018-19 NBA season.