The recent buzz about Michael Phelps was the tease that he will be a part of Discovery Channel's Shark Week festivities in July.

As in competing against a shark.

We're still not clear about exactly what they means, but this promo clip, released Wednesday, should only serve to increase curiosity among fans.

With the dramatic voiceover usually found in trailers for epic movies, Discovery does a nice job of hyping "Phelps Vs. Shark: The Battle for Ocean Supremacy" in 30 seconds.

Shark Week begins July 23.

It is a different type of promotion, but last year an Under Armour commercial with Phelps was named best ad of 2016 by Adweek.