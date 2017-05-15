Gymnast McKayla Maroney became famous, particularly within social media, for her "not impressed" look after winning a silver medal in the vault at the 2012 Olympics. Maroney even got to make the face again while posing for a picture with President Obama. Now Maroney is at the center of another viral sensation, because of an Instagram video she posted Saturday.

Maroney, 21, uploaded a seven-second clip in which a good portion of her derriere is exposed as she dances in a tank top and thong underwear.

When commenters suggested that the booty-flaunting video must have been hacked, Maroney denied it. Here is the video, and then a subsequent entry that confirms she was the one who posted it:



another world premiere A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on May 13, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT





i didn't get hacked. unfollow if u need to. all love A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on May 13, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT



In addition to the silver medal in the vault, Maroney won a gold as part of the U.S. team, known as the Fierce Five. While Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas returned to defend the title in Rio last year, Maroney ended up retiring after several leg injuries in 2014 and 2015. Since then, she has been pursuing a music career.

Perhaps this is Maroney's unique way of auditioning for "Dancing With The Stars," which has had several Olympic gymnasts.