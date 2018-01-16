It's no secret Patriots Nation is full of greedy fans who believe their destiny is to hoist the Lombardi Trophy every season. Despite charges of deflating footballs, spying and internal bickering, the Patriots continue to find success.

Of course, this select club of supporters also includes some of Hollywood's finest. One of those individuals is Will Hunting, Colin Sullivan and Tom Ripley himself, Matt Damon. (If you're not catching the drift, all three of those Damon characters have Boston ties). With the Super Bowl coming up -- and the Patriots one win away from returning to the NFL's grandest stage -- Damon spoke Tuesday about his favorite Super Bowl memory, although it was so hard to narrow down the moment.

"Well, there are a lot of them, but it's tough, I mean, last year's was tough to beat," Damon says. "I thought that comeback against Seattle three years ago was the one to top all comebacks against the greatest defense ever, they were saying, and he scored twice on them when he had to. By he, you know who I'm talking about. It's with a capital H. And then last year, it went from really the worst Super Bowl party of my life to the best one. Ben Affleck and I were in the corner literally not talking to anybody and then we were just jumping for joy."

Sorry, Matt. We have no idea who you are talking about.

Do you have any rituals or traditions you do for the Patriots?

"Last year, I was in my living room and that was pretty lucky, so if the Patriots make it, I will probably be in my living room again, I assume.

"I went to Jimmy Kimmel's house a few years ago and he kind of threw me out. So then I watched it at my house. I don't know if that's a tradition."

All kidding aside, Damon is a legitimate Boston sports fan, who by all accounts, was riding with the Patriots long before Tom Brady was a household name. He also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live pretending to be Brady last year.

Damon will be in a Super Bowl commercial this year for Water.org and Stella Artois. For every 12-pack of Stella purchased from Jan. 15 to April 15, Water.org will provide the equivalent of 12 months of clean water for one individual in the developing world. The brands are calling it their "Make Your Super Bowl Party Matter" campaign, which Damon helped launch at a promotional event Tuesday in New York City.

Water.org, founded by Damon and Gary White, pioneers market-driven financial solutions to ensure all people have access to safe water and sanitation.

As Damon and Bono once told Vincent Chase, "Do what's right. Don't be a cheapskate."

