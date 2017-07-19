Cassie Nickelson opened Scend's, a soul food restaurant and bar on the Oakland-Emeryville border, in 1967. It became a local institution, known for, among other things, giant chicken wings. Nickelson is turning 80 and will retire in August.

But Scend's won't be closing down.

That's because Oakland native and new Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is buying the restaurant from Nickelson.

As it turns out, Lynch has a personal connection with Nickelson. When she also ran a catering business from her home, young Beast Mode was a customer.

"When he was 9 years old, he came across the street to get a hamburger and French fries," Nickelson told KTVU. "Twenty-five-cent French fries and a 75-cent hamburger."

Here are details about the restaurant's history and future, via KTVU: