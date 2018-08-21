This was a long time coming. Marshawn Lynch now has his own Skittles pack.

The Raiders running back has long been known for his Skittles affinity, many times eating Skittles on the sidelines. During his year off from football in 2016, he even went to Scotland with the brand. He is basically the rainbow's international spokesman.

The special-edition Marshawn Lynch packs are "share size," meaning they contain twice the Skittles as a normal pack. The packs display a photo of Lynch and his signature. Only 2,400 will be made available -- for free -- at www.MarshawnsPack.com. On the website, fans must enter for a chance to win.

Raiders fans also have the opportunity to obtain the silver and black packs at the team's final home preseason game on Friday, Aug. 24 (while supplies last).

For what it's worth, it looks like Lynch had a good time at the pack's photo shoot:

Look how much fun Marshawn had at the photo shoot. pic.twitter.com/HOF9ogRHGv — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 21, 2018

This is on-brand for Lynch.

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.