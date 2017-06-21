Marc-Andre Fleury has been with the Pittsburgh Penguins since they drafted him in 2003. Helping the Penguins win three Stanley Cups, the 32-year-old goalie has become a beloved icon in Pittsburgh. But he will likely be the first goalie chosen by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft June 21.



Before leaving Pittsburgh, Fleury wanted to leave something behind to show the city how much the people there have meant to him.



He recently christened a new playground at the Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club that he and his wife had been working on for some time now with the Penguins Foundation. The playground is done in black and gold, fittingly.

Our staff enjoyed spending the day with Marc-Andre Fleury & the @pensfoundation dedicating a playground to the Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club pic.twitter.com/7EQ8NRAYIW — Penguins PR (@PensPRLady) June 19, 2017

Fleury and his wife also donated sports equipment, including a score clock and nets for their indoor hockey rink, which will now be called Rink 29, after his jersey number.

In addition to the three championships, Fleury now has another legacy in Pittsburgh.