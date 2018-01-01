Nickelodeon has rebooted Double Dare -- the series ran from 1986 to 1993 -- with original host Marc Summers, and he has an idea of how to make the game show even better: Get two Lakers icons to compete on it.

"I'd love to see Magic Johnson," Summers told ThePostGame. "Magic or Kobe would be fantastic."

Johnson turns 59 this year, but Summers said Magic could still handle the show's obstacles.

"I saw him recently -- he's in fine shape," Summers said. "He could run the course and do a record time."

Check out the video above for more from Summers, including his tip on how to succeed on the show.