The Madden Curse isn't universal. Calvin Johnson nearly became the first NFL player to post 2,000 receiving yards in a season when he was featured on the cover of the popular video game. And Ray Lewis had another All-Pro season when he became the first defensive player to earn cover status. But it does strike a lot. Like last year. Rob Gronkowski started the season with hamstring problems, then missed the playoffs because of back surgery. Now Gronk's teammate Tom Brady has been tapped for Madden 18, and the Patriots quarterback posted a video to say he doesn't believe in curses.
Here are some players who might disagree with Brady:
Vince Young, Tennessee Titans
Donovan McNabb, Philadelphia Eagles
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Shaun Alexander, Seattle Seahawks
Garrison Hearst, San Francisco 49ers
Michael Vick, Atlanta Falcons
Daunte Culpepper, Minnesota Vikings
Peyton Hillis, Cleveland Browns
Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
