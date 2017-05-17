LPGA star Lexi Thompson announced her partnership with the SEAL Legacy Foundation by skydiving on to a golf course Wednesday. Thompson did a jump from 10,000 feet with retired Navy SEAL Larry Barbiero and landed for her tee time in the pro-am event of the Kingsmill Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia.

"I won't be so nervous on the first tee anymore after that jump," Thompson said.

The foundation helps families of wounded and fallen Navy SEALs. Check out details about Thompson's partnership on RedBull.com.