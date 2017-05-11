Levi Siver is an elite freestyle windsurfer who has tackled big waves all around the world. How would his skills translate from the water to the snow? Siver went to the mountains on Rishiri Island in Japan to see.

"I'm always trying to find ways to challenge myself, but this project really sparked my curiosity," Siver told Red Bull. "What would happen if I were to combine snowboarding and windsurfing? After all, I have enjoyed both of these sports for a really long time. ... I wanted to be the first person to try alpine windsurfing on a finned board."

Check out Siver in action: