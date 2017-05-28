The Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated the Boston Celtics in five games this past Thursday night to win the team's third straight Eastern Conference Finals. The early victory gave the Cavs a full six days off before they open the NBA Finals next Thursday at Golden State.

And the Cavs have every right to stay loose in the week, leading up to the final round of the postseason. Like everyone else in the country, the players can enjoy their Memorial Day Weekend.

And it looks like LeBron James and J.R. Smith are doing just that. The two Cavs were spotted in the crowd at a Future concert in Cleveland on Saturday night.

LeBron James & J.R. Smith are staying loose over Memorial Day Weekend. They were at Future's concert in Cleveland Saturday (@RaelynnCarver). pic.twitter.com/dVk1t0lGIB — ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) May 28, 2017

Can confirm they were there and they did get mutiple MVP chats from the crowed https://t.co/r396htu4GP — Logan✈️ (@lamonter_11) May 28, 2017

Apparently James' "Zero Dark Thirty" social media policy during the playoffs does not apply to concerts.

Shoutout to Twitter user @RaelynnCarver for the original video.

There is a second video, which is clear, but doeesn't have the dancing:

In related news, Stephen Curry was at the Bottlerock festival Friday for a live cooking/rapping performance with wife Ayesha and E-40.

