By: ThePostGame Staff
Long before he became a Kardashian storyline, Lamar Odom played his only NBA season with the Miami Heat, and he bought a Florida home that he is now selling.

Odom has listed his six-bedroom mansion in Pinecrest for $5.2 million, according to Miami Luxury Homes. It also reports that Odom paid $2.975 million for it in 2003.

The property includes a full-length basketball court.

Street View

The house was built in 2002 and measures 8,557 square feet.

Kitchen

Odom's reputation for having a sweet tooth grew quite legendary.

Living Room

The house is roughly 12 miles southwest of the Heat's home arena in downtown Miami.

Dual Curved Marble Staircase

This is one of the house's signature features.

Bedroom

The property is gated, and the lot measures 50,529 square feet.

Party Room

According to the listing, the house is currently "tenant occupied."

Basketball Court

Note that there are also lines drawn on the pavement for tennis.

Back View

Here's what you'll see when you're standing on the second-story balcony.

