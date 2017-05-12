Long before he became a Kardashian storyline, Lamar Odom played his only NBA season with the Miami Heat, and he bought a Florida home that he is now selling.
Odom has listed his six-bedroom mansion in Pinecrest for $5.2 million, according to Miami Luxury Homes. It also reports that Odom paid $2.975 million for it in 2003.
The property includes a full-length basketball court.
Street View
via realtor.com
Kitchen
via realtor.com
Living Room
via realtor.com
Dual Curved Marble Staircase
via realtor.com
Bedroom
via realtor.com
Party Room
via realtor.com
Basketball Court
via realtor.com
Back View
via realtor.com