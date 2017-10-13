LaDainian Tomlinson became enshrined in Canton this summer, along with Terrell Davis, Kenny Easley, Jerry Jones, Jason Taylor and Kurt Warner. While LT had the chance to exchange words with much of the NFL elite, one interaction from his weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame stood out more than the others.

"Having Jim Brown come sit right next to me and say, 'Once you get here, we're all equal,'" Tomlinson recalls. "I mean to hear that come from Jim Brown, that was pretty special."

How does one respond to something like that?

"I said, 'I appreciate that, but with all due respect, we're not equal. You're Jim Brown, the greatest football player ever,'" Tomlinson laughs.

