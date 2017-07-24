For its creative interpretation of third base being called the Hot Corner, the zany folks from Red Bull just needed some gasoline, a blowtorch and Cubs star Kris Bryant.
The premise was simple. Pour gas on the baseballs and ignite them with the blowtorch. Hit the flaming balls down the third base line for Bryant to catch. Then let photographer Robert Snow work his magic with the camera for shots like this:
Check out details and additional photos at RedBull.com/HotCorner. Here's a behind-the-scenes video of the caper, which was shot in Tempe, Arizona:
