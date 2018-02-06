Before Kirk Cousins was a Pro Bowl quarterback who might or might not be on his way out of Washington, he was Robert Griffin III's backup just trying to hang on to an NFL job. In his 2012 rookie season, Cousins attempted 48 passes in three games (one start). It was Griffin who looked like the franchise QB, but that offseason, the team called in Cousins for a scouting report of a second-round caliber draft prospect: Le'Veon Bell.

Bell and Cousins had played two seasons together at Michigan State, winning 11 games twice.

"Le'Veon is so talented and he was our best running back the minute he stepped on campus at Michigan State," Cousins says. "And I remember scouts from the Redskins asking me about him going into the draft. They said, tell us about Le'Veon. I said, I haven't seen a lot of NFL backs. I've only been in the league one year. But I don't know what he can't do. He can pass protect, he can catch the ball, he can run routes, he can run downhill, he's fast, he has a spin move, he can jump over people. I don't know where the weakness is, so that's all I can tell you. He's still showing there's not many things he can't do."

So why didn't they draft Bell in 2013 with the Kirk Cousins stamp of approval?

"You'd have to go ask them. I'm not an evaluator. I'm not a scout. I just play quarterback."

In Washington's defense, Bell was selected in the second round at No. 48 overall. Washington did not pick until No. 51. (To acquire the No. 2 pick in 2012 to get Griffin, the team had traded first-round picks in 2012, 2013 and 2014, along with a 2012 second-round pick.) So it may have been ready to select Bell three picks after the Steelers, but never got the shot.

Of course, the Redskins also could have traded up.

Now Bell has four Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro selection and three 1,000-yard seasons.

For what it's worth, Cousins and Bell are both free agents this offseason, so perhaps there could be a reunion in a new city.

Cousins spoke with ThePostGame on Super Bowl Radio Row on behalf of Bose and its QCC35 II headphones and SoundSport Free earbuds.

He says he uses the headphones to listen to himself yelling, "You like that!" on repeat.

(That's a joke, folks.)

