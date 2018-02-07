Von Miller is supposed to be the King of the AFC West. He's a Super Bowl MVP, six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro. But it was a rookie running back who stole the divisional spotlight this year. Kareem Hunt led the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards, as the Chiefs won the West at 10-6. They also beat the Broncos twice.

Yet, Miller still talks trash to Hunt. At the Pro Bowl, Miller went as far as to put his room service bill on Hunt.

But Hunt is up for the chirping challenge.

"I checked," Hunt says. "It wasn't too bad. I'm gonna get him back. He better not let me catch him slipping."

The two may be friendly, but this is a rivalry to watch next season.

Hunt spoke to ThePostGame on behalf of the Pepsi Rookie of the Year Award. Although he lost to Alvin Kamara, Hunt did get a pretty sweet jacket.

