Justise Winslow laughs at first when reminded Grayson Allen -- his Duke teammate three years ago -- is still in college. Then he get serious.

"In the back of my head, I know that I could still be in school," Winslow says. "But it does feel like he's been there a while. The Plumlee brothers, they've been there for forever."

Plumlee jokes will never get old.

On a team that featured Winslow, Allen, Jahlil Okafor, Tyus Jones, Quinn Cook, Matt Jones and Amile Jefferson, Duke won the 2015 NCAA championship. Winslow had 11 points and nine rebounds in the title game against Wisconsin.

Ranked No. 4 in both polls this week, Duke is a definite threat to compete for a national championship again this season. Much of that potential is pegged to freshman phenom Marvin Bagley III, the No. 1 recruit in the 2017 ESPN 100. As of Jan. 23, Bagley was averaging 21.9 points. Since 1992-93 only J.J. Redick -- who averaged 26.8 ppg as a senior in 2005-06 -- has posted a higher single-season scoring mark for Duke.

"His activity level is really high for a kid that age," Winslow says. "And just the way that he's able to work the offensive glass is really impressive. He has a unique skillset and body that we haven't really seen of a guy that size. I think the sky is the limit for him, continue to work hard, as he does. But he has a very unique game."

Although it is hard to imagine Bagley delaying his entry to the NBA Draft beyond this year, Winslow had a similar decision to make once upon a time. Winslow had a strong end to his season, which lifted him on draft boards, but the process was not as simple as it looked.

"I made it as I went along," Winslow remembers. "I didn't want to decide too early. Early in the season, I was just kind of thinking about it too much and it was hurting my play, so I kind of just forgot about the NBA and was just trying to win the 'ship. I definitely just kind of made my decision as I went."

Winslow ended up going No. 10 to the Heat in the 2015 NBA Draft. Bagley will likely be among a number of Blue Devils headed to the draft this year, as Allen, Gary Trent Jr., Wendell Carter Jr. and Trevon Duval all have NBA potential. Three years into the NBA, Winslow can offer some advice:

"Just stay true to yourself, just continue to work hard, and have fun," Winslow says. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Sometimes, you get caught up in the business realm of things or the hoopla, the hype and all that, and you forget that since middle school, elementary school, this has been a dream of yours."

Winslow spoke to ThePostGame on Jan. 18 at the NBA Store in New York City on behalf of Fanatics. Winslow was in town for the Heat's matchup with the Nets the following night, and he hosted an autograph signing at the store.

