Before New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was making incredible catches in Super Bowl victories, he was just a college student who had dreams of one day playing in the NFL.

Edelman reminded us of those days by tweeting a letter he received recently from a professor at the College of San Mateo, who apologized for making a "flippant comment" in the spring of 2006 about his NFL goals.

After hearing Edelman talk about playing in the NFL, the professor "said something about setting realistic goals, about how few people successfully enter the ranks of the professional athlete."

set your goals high.

do whatever it takes to achieve them. #motivation pic.twitter.com/1eoaG2yp9w — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 18, 2017

Give credit to the professor for owning up to the comment and connecting with the two-time Super Bowl champion: "I feel terrible, not because you proved me wrong, but because I stupidly voiced an uneducated opinion ... "

For Edelman, this was just another reminder of how comments like this during his college career actually motivated him to do more and to work harder. After one season with College of San Mateo, Edelman transferred to Kent State where he was a three-year starter at quarterback. The Patriots drafted him in the seventh round in 2009 and converted him to a receiver and a returner.