Jedd Fisch says he learned more during his two years on Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan than anywhere he has been in his career. But when he had the opportunity to leave Ann Arbor to become UCLA's offensive coordinator, he took it.

The chance to coach Josh Rosen, even for one season, was worth it, which says plenty about the Bruins quarterback.

"When I had a chance to come here, one of the No. 1 things I looked at is the roster," Fisch says. "When you see Josh Rosen on the roster, even though I didn't necessarily know him, I knew of him. And I knew the amount of skills he had. When you start getting on the field with him, you realize that his skillset is through the roof. The type of throws he can make, the velocity he can put on the ball, the way he can throw the football -- all of it was just incredible.

"I had a great opportunity all spring to really work with him and develop him into learning our system. And then by the time training camp came, it became much more of, not just learning our system but mastering it through the season and watching the evolution."

Check out the video above for more of our exclusive interview with Fisch.

-- Follow ThePostGame on Twitter @ThePostGame.