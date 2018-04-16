UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is pegged to be one of the first five players selected in the 2018 NFL draft. That projection aligns with the scouting report from Jedd Fisch, offensive coordinator and interim head coach for the Bruins last season.

"Very smart, very talented," Fisch said of Rosen. "Very polished player that still has a ton of upside, that still has an opportunity to grow and build and really get to that next level.

"They're going to get somebody that's determined to be great, that has the skillset that will enable him to be great and has certain physical tools that are second to none.

"They're going to get somebody that has all the skills in the world and somebody that can make probably every throw that they want and do really what any NFL team would want a quarterback to do."

Fisch has been an NFL assistant coach with the Jaguars, Seahawks, Broncos, Ravens and Texans. After UCLA opted to hire Chip Kelly as head coach, Fisch returned to the NFL with the Rams as their senior offensive assistant.

-- Follow ThePostGame on Twitter @ThePostGame.