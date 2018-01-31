Nickelodeon personality JoJo Siwa took a few minutes away from her work as a singer, dancer, author, actor and social-media sensensation to appear on Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Siwa, 14, styled a specific shirt for the big game.

She performed Wednesday at Super Bowl LII Kids Day and also took the time to speak with ThePostGame about her original shirt and the backstory behind her bow.

