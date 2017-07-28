Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel, known as the NFL's smartest player, is retiring after three seasons. Urschel, who has also been pursuing a PhD in math at MIT, informed coaches of his decision Thursday, just two days after a new study showed an even stronger connection between a degenerative brain disease and playing in the NFL.

In 2015, Urschel wrote a column in The Players Tribune in which he tried to explain why he continued playing football, given the increased risk to damaging his brilliant mind:

"Objectively, I shouldn't. I have a bright career ahead of me in mathematics. Beyond that, I have the means to make a good living and provide for my family, without playing football. I have no desire to try to accumulate $10 million in the bank; I already have more money in my bank account than I know what to do with. I drive a used hatchback Nissan Versa and live on less than $25k a year. It's not because I'm frugal or trying to save for some big purchase, it's because the things I love the most in this world (reading math, doing research, playing chess) are very, very inexpensive."

By playing three seasons, Urschel is vested to receive an NFL pension.

