Unlike many sports documentaries that offer (or at least try) a comprehensive retrospective, John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection focuses on a single event, in this case the 1984 French Open, to make a larger point.

McEnroe's record in 1984 was 82-3. One of those losses was a five-set battle against Ivan Lendl in the French Open final. But the film reveals how McEnroe's toughest opponent might have been himself.

The other unique twist to this documentary is that much of the footage comes from 16mm film shot at the 1984 French Open. This approach -- and the execution -- is why it has already earned some strong critical praise.

"I'll come right out and say it: Julien Faraut's John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection is the best tennis film ever made," Corey Seymour writes in Vogue.

