Joel Embiid has earned a reputation for being funny thanks to his hilarious Twitter posts, but he pushes his comedy skills to a different level in the opening episode of The 5th Quarter's new season, which launches January 18.

Produced by OBB Pictures for Verizon's go90, The 5th Quarter features athletes and entertainers in a series of mockumentaries. Embiid portrays himself with the plot focusing on the office internship he takes during the off-season to build credits toward his degree at Kansas.

But the company that gives him the internship has, shall we say, some suspect business practices, and Embiid finds himself in the middle of a deteriorating situation. He begins to, say it all together now, not trust the process. Here is the full episode, which includes appearances by Julius Erving and Nerlens Noel.

