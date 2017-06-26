Twitter - ESPN Joe Thornton, Brent Burns
By: ThePostGame Staff
1h

Joe Thornton and Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks are among 23 athletes to go au naturel in the 2017 edition of ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.


Their former teammate, Panthers defenseman Jason Demers, offered a classic response on Twitter: "Oddly enough this isn't the first time this has happened."


To which Burns responded ....


The issue will also feature six members of the U.S. women's hockey team: Brianna Decker, Kacey Bellamy, Meghan Duggan, Alex Rigsby and twins Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando.

The magazine is scheduled for release July 7. Related content will be posted to ESPN.com on July 5.

