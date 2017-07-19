via realtor.com Jimmy Butler Puts Chicago Home On The Market
By: ThePostGame Staff
1d

The Bulls traded Jimmy Butler to Minnesota last month, and his Chicago mansion has hit the market. Crain's Chicago Business reports that Butler's six-bedroom house is listed for $5 million.

Butler bought it in September 2015, two months after signing a five-year, $95 million contract with the Bulls.

The Chicago-area homes of Jay Cutler and Brian Urlacher have also been up for sale in recent months. Those houses were in the suburbs. Butler's place is in the River North area of the city.

Street View

via realtor.com Jimmy Butler's Chicago House

The house measures 10,000 square feet.

Related: NBA Icon Jerry West Buys House From Golf Champ Fred Couples

Office

via realtor.com Jimmy Butler's Chicago House

The listing says the home is located on quiet tree-lined street.

Giant Closet

via realtor.com Jimmy Butler's Chicago House

Butler is known to have an eye for fashion as he is a brand ambassador for Bonobos.

Related: New Bryce Harper Cleat Takes Inspiration From Other Sports

Game Room

via realtor.com Jimmy Butler's Chicago House

Butler bought this house for $4.3 million.

Bedroom

via realtor.com Jimmy Butler's Chicago House

In the summer of 2014, Butler cut off his access to cable TV and the internet to focus on training.

Related: 'Tom Brady Pajamas' Promise Better Sleep Through Technology

Theater

via realtor.com Jimmy Butler's Chicago House

Butler had a cameo appearance in the 2016 release "Office Christmas Party."

Staircase

via realtor.com Jimmy Butler's Chicago House

Just working these steps will get you into shape fast.

Related: Alexia Clark's 'Kettlebell Kamikaze' Will Seriously Rev Your Metabolism

Deck

via realtor.com Jimmy Butler's Chicago House

The house has three separate outdoor areas.

Patio

via realtor.com Jimmy Butler's Chicago House

The house was built in 2008.

Related: Ichiro's Hip Downtown L.A. Loft Condo Hits The Market

Outdoor Fireplace

via realtor.com Jimmy Butler's Chicago House

And the view offers the Chicago skyline.

Topics:

Basketball, Chicago Bulls, Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA, Real Estate