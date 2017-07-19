The Bulls traded Jimmy Butler to Minnesota last month, and his Chicago mansion has hit the market. Crain's Chicago Business reports that Butler's six-bedroom house is listed for $5 million.

Butler bought it in September 2015, two months after signing a five-year, $95 million contract with the Bulls.

The Chicago-area homes of Jay Cutler and Brian Urlacher have also been up for sale in recent months. Those houses were in the suburbs. Butler's place is in the River North area of the city.