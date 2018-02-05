Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII, he kept rubbing the watch that had belonged to his father. Then after the Eagles prevailed against the Patriots 41-33, Lurie dedicated the victory to his parents.

It was an emotional moment. Lurie was 9 when his dad died.

"My dad taught me the game of football," Lurie said Sunday night. "The last game we were able to watch together was when I was 8 years old, and it was the overtime world championship game, Colts-Giants. How ironic. To be able to dedicate to him and my mom, who's been a rock ... "

Check out the video above for more from Lurie about what his parents have meant to him.